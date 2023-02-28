HamberMenu
Madras HC permits physical classes for all children of Kallakurichi school

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan passed the order as considerable time had gone past the violence on the campus

February 28, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated March 01, 2023 03:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The judge directed the Kallakurichi Collector to file a status report after 12 weeks. File | Photo Credit: GANESAN V

The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted Latha Educational Society, Kaniyamoor, which runs two schools ransacked by rioters on July 17, 2022 following the death of a Class XII girl in one of those schools on July 13, to start physical classes from LKG to Class IV. The court had already permitted physical classes from Class V to Class XII.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan passed the order as considerable time had gone past the violence on the campus and no untoward incident was reported after the court permitted conduct of physical classes for children of higher classes.

The judge, however, kept the case pending and directed the Kallakurichi Collector to file a status report after 12 weeks.

