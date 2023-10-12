HamberMenu
Madras HC orders serving of notice on Minister I Periyasamy about sou motu revision through special messenger

Justice G. Jayachandran orders serving of notice at the Minister’s official residence in Chennai as well as his permanent residence in Dindigul

October 12, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed its Registry to send a special messenger for serving notice on Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy at his official residence in Chennai as well as the permanent residence in Dindigul to inform him about the suo motu revision taken against his recent discharge from a 2008 Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) plot allotment case.

Justice G. Jayachandran issued the direction after finding that the notice ordered, to be served on the Minister through a special court for MP/MLA cases in Chennai on September 8, had not been served. Hence, when the case was taken up for hearing on Thursday, no one appeared on behalf of the minister. Only the Additional Public Prosecutor represented the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Therefore, the judge ordered the issuance of fresh notice through a special messenger, indicating the next date of hearing to be November 1, 2023. The case relates to the allotment of a TNHB plot to former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s Personal Security Officer C. Ganesan under the government’s discretionary quota when Mr. Periyasamy served as Housing Minister in March 2008. He was discharged by the special court in March this year.

Hearing yet another suo motu revision taken up by the High Court last month against the December 24, 2012 discharge of former Social Welfare Minister B. Valarmathi from a disproportionate assets case, the judge granted time till November 6, 2023 for her counsel to get prepared for arguments.

