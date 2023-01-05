Madras HC orders expeditious trial in case booked against 33 suspected Naxalites under POTA

January 05, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

On finding that a case booked against 33 suspected Naxalites under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) of 2002 is pending trial even after 18 years since the enactment was repealed, the Madras High Court on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, directed a special court in Poonamalee to expedite the proceedings.

Second Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and N. Anand Venkatesh criticised the accused for having dragged the proceedings on pretext or the other, and directed the special court to cancel the bail granted to some of the accused and remand them in custody if they adopt dilatory tactics. The Bench further directed the trial court to examine the witnesses on a day-to-day basis as provided under Section 309 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) and complete the trial within 10 months as already directed by Justice Anita Sumanth of the High Court while dealing with a connected case.

The orders were passed while dismissing a writ petition filed by V. Sekar, the next friend of one of the accused S. Chandra, seeking a direction to the State government to appoint advocates R. Sankarasubbu and A. Stephen to defend her in the POTA proceedings pending before the special court.

However, on going through the records called for from the special court, the judges found that the woman accused was already being defended by Mr. Sankarasubbu and another advocate K. Dilipraja. Though Mr. Stephen too was her counsel on record earlier, he had subsequently withdrawn his memo of appearance.

“It is pellucid that the present writ petition is yet another ploy used by one of the accused person to drag the proceedings. It defies common sense as to why Mr. Sankarasubbu and Mr. Stephen must be directed to be appointed as defence counsel when already she is represented by Mr. Sankarasubbu,” the Bench wrote.

The judges also observed that the present case was a clear abuse of process of court and that the petitioner had instituted the case by concealing material facts. “If we had not taken efforts to dig deeper into this case, we would have fallen into the trap laid by the petitioner, looking at the innocuous relief sought for in this writ petition,” they said.

The judges stated that though the writ petition deserves to be dismissed with exemplary costs, they refrain from doing so for the only reason that the woman prisoner was still under custody and therefore they do not want to be harsh on her.

According to the prosecution, the 33 accused belonged to Radical Youth League which constituted a front of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) People’s War. The team had taken arms training at a private mango grove in Uthangarai and the police had recovered guns, gelatin sticks, safety fuses, medicines and books related to RYL from one of the accused.