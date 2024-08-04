GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dog gets marooned near Mettur | Madras High Court holds special sitting

Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice K. Kumaresh Babu rushed to the court for the sitting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday

Updated - August 04, 2024 12:52 am IST

Published - August 04, 2024 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

The Madras High Court held a special sitting on Saturday, a court holiday, to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) petition to rescue a dog, which has been marooned on a small patch of rocky ground since the sluice gates of the Mettur dam in Salem district were opened a few days ago. Water is being let out of the dam due to heavy rain in catchment areas.

Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) D. Krishnakumar and Justice K. Kumaresh Babu heard the petition moved by D. Prakaashganth, founder of Chennai-based non-governmental organisation Heaven for Animals, at 6.30 p.m.

State Government Pleader (SGP) A. Edwin Prabakar told the court that the water level was expected to recede in a couple of days and, thereafter, the dog would be safe. Currently, it is being fed by Fire and Rescue Services personnel using drones.

Recording the submissions, the judges adjourned the petition to Tuesday for further hearing and directed the SGP to file a status report on that day.

In his affidavit, the litigant had said that the dog was found fighting for survival over the last three days. It had no access to food since it got stranded on the rocks. Though the district administration had dropped food for it on Friday using a drone, the animal was in need of rescue.

Noting that requests had been made to permit the use of a helicopter to rescue the dog, the petitioner said there had been heavy rain in the catchment areas and, therefore, an increase in outflow of water from the dam may result in the dog getting washed away. “We hail from a land where compassion towards all living beings is ingrained in our culture. ...The teachings of Vallalar and the example set by King Cibi Chakravarthi, who sacrificed a portion of his flesh to save a dove, and Manu Needhi Cholan, who epitomised the phrase Pirapokkum Ella Uyirukkum inspire us to value all lives...,” the affidavit read.

The petitioner further said that Mahatma Gandhi too had stated that the greatness of a nation and its moral progress could be judged by the way it treated animals, and sought a direction to the State Fire and Rescue Services and the National Disaster Response Force to rescue the dog immediately using a helicopter.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.