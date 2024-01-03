ADVERTISEMENT

Madras HC grants time to produce revenue records related to Murasoli Trust land

January 03, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice S.M. Subramaniam accepts a request made by an Additional Advocate General to grant time for submission of records and decides to hear the matter on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted a day’s time for the State government to produce revenue records related to the classification of 12 grounds of land occupied by Murasoli Trust at Kodambakkam in Chennai.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam granted the time while hearing a writ petition filed by the trust in 2020 challenging an inquiry initiated against it by the National Commission for the Scheduled Castes (NCSC). 

The inquiry had been conducted following a complaint lodged by a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary alleging that the Trust was in occupation of a Panchami land meant for the Scheduled Castes.

Senior Counsel P. Wilson, representing the Trust, denied the charge in toto and contended that the NCSC had no authority whatsoever to inquire into disputes related to title of a property that too on the basis of a politically motivated complaint.

On the other hand, Additional Solicitor General AR.L. Sundaresan contended that the intention of the NCSC was not to give a finding on the title of the property. Since he could not complete his arguments on Wednesday, the judge asked him to continue the arguments on Thursday.

