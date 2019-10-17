Madras HC grants bail to student in NEET impersonation case

Considering the age of the first medical student arrested in the NEET impersonation case, the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) granted bail to the student. However, the bail petition of his father was dismissed.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the father was the at the center of the scheme of things and his son had played along. It appears that the father was the manipulator and had drawn inspiration from the Tamil film, Vasool Raja MBBS, the court said.

Denying bail to the father, the court asked as to why the petition should be considered when he had failed to co-operate with the investigation.

The impersonator has not been revealed, the CB-CID have to secure the impersonator and the other persons involved in the case. The modus operandi has to be found out, the court said.

The court took cognisance of the information provided by the National Testing Agency that revealed the fact that an impersonator had written the exam in Mumbai in the student’s name, while the student took the exam in Chennai.

The CB-CID secured the student and his family from Tirupati on September 25. The court directed the student to appear before the DSP of CB-CID, Madurai, daily as per conditions.