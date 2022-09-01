Madras HC grants bail to action choreographer ‘Kanal’ Kannan

File image. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

The Madras High Court on September 1 granted bail to film action choreographer ‘Kanal’ Kannan alias V. Kannan (59) in a case booked by the Chennai Central Crime Branch police for having demanded the demolition of a statue of rationalist and Dravidian ideologue ‘Thanthai’ Periyar located outside the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam in Tiruchi district.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan granted the relief on condition that he should file an affidavit swearing not to make such provocative speeches in the future. The judge also directed the bail petitioner to appear before the investigating officer twice a day (once in the morning and again in the evening) for four weeks and cooperate in the investigation of the case.

In his petition, the stunt master had argued there was nothing wrong about demanding the removal of the statute of a rationalist located right outside a temple visited by lakhs of worshippers every day. He contended the police had arrested him instead of arresting those who had erected the statue in front of the temple.

Stating he was an office-bearer of Hindu Munnani, he said, the speech was made at a public meet organised by the latter. While addressing the participants, he had said that Periyar’s statue outside the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple should be demolished because it contained statements that all those who believe in God and offer worship were fools and barbarians.

“Sri Ranganathaswamy temple is a holy one where at least one lakh Hindus worship every day... The petitioner submits that he does not believe what he said was against any law of the country. On the other hand, the existence of the statue with those words is certainly an offence punishable under Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups), 505(1)(b) (disturbing public tranquility) and 505(2) (promoting enmity between classes) of Indian Penal Code,” he said.

The petitioner claimed in recent days, many videos were being circulated on the social media demeaning the Hindu Gods and the faith of the Hindus, yet the police had not chosen to register cases against those individuals.