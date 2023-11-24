Madras HC fears misuse of G.O. allowing serving of liquor in conference halls

November 24, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Friday feared that an April 24, 2023 Government Order (G.O.) for issuing a special licence to possess and serve liquor to guests of national/international events at conference halls, convention centres or stadia was liable to misuse.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy said that any caste-based or other organisation could end up hosting a liquor party in the guise of conducting a national or an international conference as the G.O. was ambiguous.

The judges further said that some organisations might end up using the special licence to indulge in indirect sale of liquor by selling tickets for their events at a premium price in return for complimentary liquor bottles. The court told the government to look at possible misuse of the licence.

The observations were made during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by K. Balu of Advocates Forum for Social Justice challenging the G.O. on the ground that it would lead to mayhem with liquor parties being thrown at will in every neighbourhood.

Opposing the plea, Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram told the court that the intention behind the order was only to provide for serving of liquor to diplomats and other international delegates visiting the State for trade meetings and other similar events.

He added that though the G.O. provides for serving of liquor in stadia too, it would not be allowed on the ground or the gallery from where spectators watch the matches. It shall be allowed only in closed enclosures where dignitaries are accommodated.

Agreeing with the AG that diplomats and foreign dignitaries would certainly expect such hospitality while attending international events, the judges asked him to consider the possibility of misinterpretation or misuse of the order and get back to the court by December 14.

