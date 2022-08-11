Madras HC dismisses PIL against wearing masks, imposes costs on the litigant lawyer

People walking along Ranganathan Street in Chennai without wearing masks. File | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

August 11, 2022 12:42 IST

Petitioner had claimed that those who wear masks would suffer from respiratory problems

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation petition filed by a lawyer against the State government's insistence on wearing masks in public places and imposed costs of र10,000 on the litigant.

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N. Mala passed the orders on the petition filed by S.V. Ramamurthy who claimed that wearing of masks had adverse effects too since people wouldn't be able to inhale oxygen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The petitioner had challenged a Government Order issued by the Health Department on January 12 and an order issued by Greater Chennai Corporation on July 4 for imposing a fine of र500 on those who failed to wear masks.