ADVERTISEMENT

Madras HC dismisses case filed by Minister L Murugan

September 05, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to quash a criminal defamation case filed by Murasoli Trust against Union Minister L. Murugan for certain remarks he had made during his stint as the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit with respect to the title of the land from which the trust functions in Chennai.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh dismissed the minister’s quash petition and directed a special court for cases related to MPs and MLAs in Chennai to complete the trial within three months. He also made it clear that the minister could raise his defence before the special court and that it should be considered on its own merits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US