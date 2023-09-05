HamberMenu
Madras HC dismisses case filed by Minister L Murugan

September 05, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to quash a criminal defamation case filed by Murasoli Trust against Union Minister L. Murugan for certain remarks he had made during his stint as the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit with respect to the title of the land from which the trust functions in Chennai.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh dismissed the minister’s quash petition and directed a special court for cases related to MPs and MLAs in Chennai to complete the trial within three months. He also made it clear that the minister could raise his defence before the special court and that it should be considered on its own merits.

