Madras HC dismisses appeal against cancellation of lease granted to cement factory on lands classified as waterbodies

March 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a writ appeal filed by Ultra Tech Cement Limited against the State government’s decision to cancel the lease granted to the company in 1999 for establishing a cement factory at Reddipalayam in Ariyalur district since the lands had been classified as waterbodies in revenue records.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to entertain the appeal and confirmed the verdict passed by Justice M. Dhandapani on December 21, 2022. The single judge had dismissed the company’s writ petition pending since 2012 and upheld the validity of a Government Order issued on February 24, 2012.

During the course of final hearing of the writ petition, the company had stated that it made an application to the State government in 1994 for establishing the cement factory at Reddipalayam in view of rich rich limestone deposits in the area. The lease amount was fixed at ₹17.80 lakh in 1999 and it was paid regularly.

Though the lands were classified as waterbodies in the revenue records, in reality, they were dry lands situated above the water level and had lost their characteristic as a waterbody. Since the cement factory had been functioning for long, the company came forward to give an alternative land to the government and convert that into a waterbody.

It told the court that hundreds of people in the locality would lose employment if the existing cement factory had to be relocated due to non extension of lease. Further, it was highlighted that the factory pays around ₹90 crore every year to both the Centre as well as the State government towards taxes and that the public exchequer would lose that income.

On the other hand, Additional Government Pleader A. Selvendran contended that the cement factory could not seek exchange of lands as a matter of right just because it had been a lessee for all these years. He said a total of 12.42.0 hectares, in four different survey numbers, leased out to the cement factory had been classified as waterbody.

Providing the breakup, the AGP said, 2.98.5 hectares was classified as Kuttai (pond), 3.51.0 hectares as Ramasamy Mooppanar Eri (lake), 0.25.0 hectares as Vaari, 5.67.5 hectares as Manakattu Eri. He said the factory had put lime stone stacker sheds, conveyor belts, cement roads, packing plant and cement landing yard on these lands.

After hearing both sides, Justice Dhandapani wrote: “True it is that sustainable development is the need of the hour but the said sustainable development should not be at the cost of another sustainable factor - water, which has more impact on the human race than the financial oriented sustainable development.”

He went on to write: “When people’s sustenance and their living itself is put in jeopardy by robbing them of the source of water, which alone would sustain the human race, then such sustainable development has to be had a second look at, as employability cannot be a ground to put in peril the lives of the larger number of people.”

The judge also said it would amount to beating an empty drum if people lay greater emphasis on development and push to the backseat the need to preserve waterbodies “In the case on hand, the benefit which the manufacturing unit of the petitioner sought to achieve gets diminished when pitted against the need for preserving the waterbodies,” he concluded.