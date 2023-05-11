Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu not to commence heli tourism in Ooty till next week

May 11, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Madras High Court on Thursday put a hold on heli tourism in Ooty, planned as part of the ongoing summer festival in the Nilgiris, till next week.

Justices Anita Sumanth and M. Nirmal Kumar, while hearing a petition against the heli tourism initiative, questioned whether scientific due diligence was undertaken before advertising helicopter rides, and why the Forest Department was not consulted.

Additional Advocate-General (AAG) J. Ravindran on Wednesday told the court that the State did not intend to fly helicopters on its own, and that the advertisement brochure was not printed by the Department of Tourism.

“The initiative is undertaken by a private operator and not by the government. The State only facilitates and advertises the activities organised during the summer festival,” he said.

Justice Sumanth pointed out that this contradicted the words ‘Department of Tourism’, ‘District Administration, The Nilgiris’ and ‘Department of Horticulture’ on the brochure.

On Thursday, Mr. Ravindran insisted that the State was yet to take a final decision on heli tourism. The AAG said the airline agency had obtained approval from the police, the fire and rescue services and the Public Works Department. “But there is nothing in the nature of a feasibility report,” replied Justice Sumanth.

As per the AAG, the helicopters, if permitted, will not fly over reserve forests, and hence, there was no need for an environmental assessment. Mr. Ravindran said the “joy rides” would only be organised above Ooty town for about 15 days, and the exact routes will depend on the Air Traffic Controller, based on the weather.

He reiterated that the government had not given permission for landing. However, district authorities told The Hindu on May 5 that permission had been given for take-off and landing at Theetukal, Ooty.

Environmentalist T. Murugavel, who filed the petition, said the rides will disturb the fragile ecosystem in the Nilgiris. “The Western Ghats have unique flora and fauna. The rides will cause a huge noise, even for 10 minutes,” he said, adding that the initiative will become a precedent for further commercial trips. The petitioner’s counsel said buffer zones of tiger reserves fall under a 30 kilometre radius in air from Theetukal. He submitted that endangered birds such as vultures and Great Indian Hornbill will be affected due to consistent helicopter noise over 15 days.

In addition to distress to ecology, the counsel also highlighted safety concerns pertaining to the rides. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lays out extensive requirements, which includes alternate heliports, ground staff and support staff inside the aircraft, and a control room, for plying a commercial chopper, but the State has not considered any of this, nor has it taken a decision when the start date of the initiative is one day away, he said.