Madras HC directs criminal courts to take steps to dispose alcohol items in court property rooms

The Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) has directed all criminal courts in the State to take immediate steps for the disposal of alcohol items kept in the court property rooms. The direction was passed after four addicts stole alcohol from a court property room in Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and T. Krishnavalli took cognisance of the issue after the State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan wrote to the Registrar (Judicial), High Court Bench on the need to dispose of alcohol items kept in court property rooms to avert the possibility of such recurrence.

In his communication dated April 28, he had pointed out that the Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Dindigul had seized and produced before the Judicial Magistrate, Vedasandur a huge consignment of alcohol. The seized consignment was then kept in the property room of the court.

In the view of the closure of all Tasmac shops in the State amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, four persons stole the alcohol kept in the court property room for consumption. The four persons involved in the theft have been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court observed that there was substance and force in the request made by the Public Prosecutor. The Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act and the Rules do provide for expeditious disposal of alcohol items. Therefore, it shall be open for all criminal courts to take immediate steps in this regard, the court said.

The alcohol items can be disposed of in the presence of the investigating officers after preparing a panchanama/inventory and taking photographs/videos of destruction. Minimum samples may be retained depending on the facts and circumstances of the case. Such panchanama/inventory and photographs/videos certified by Judge/Magistrate shall be treated as evidence during trial in lieu of the actual contraband, the court said. The case was adjourned till June 1.