Madras HC CJ leaves Chennai to Meghalaya

CHENNAI:

17 November 2021 10:26 IST

This is following the transfer order notified by the Centre on November 15

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee left Chennai on November 17 morning to assume charge as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court following the transfer order notified by the Centre on November 15.

He was elevated as Chief Justice of Madras High Court from his parent High Court in Calcutta and assumed charge here on January 4. However, on September 16, the Supreme Court collegium recommended his transfer to Meghalaya.

Born on November 2, 1961, he studied in St. Xavier’s Collegiate School in Calcutta and St. Paul’s School in Darjeeling. Thereafter, he obtained his bachelor's degree with honours in economics in 1983 and did his law course in 1986 in the University of Calcutta.

He got enrolled as an advocate on November 21, 1990 and practised principally in the High Court at Calcutta as well as in the Supreme Court, other High Courts and Tribunals in civil, company, arbitration and constitutional law. He has specialised in corporate and intellectual property law matters.

He was elevated to the Bench of the High Court at Calcutta as a permanent Judge on June 22, 2006 and made Chief Justice of Madras High Court this year. He has two more years of service left with his date of retirement falling on November 1, 2023.