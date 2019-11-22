Madras HC Chief Justice Sahi impresses upon need to follow judicial discipline

The first Division Bench of the Madras High Court led by its new Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi has disapproved of the practice of a Bench of lesser strength laying down a law contrary to that which had already been laid down by a larger Bench just because there was another innovative argument or a more plausible reasoning.

Chief Justice Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad said, such a course adopted by Benches of lesser strength would be contrary to judicial discipline by which all High Courts as well as the Supreme Court were governed. They were unhappy with a single judge of the High Court having ignored a ruling of a Division Bench in a particular case.

“Even if the learned single judge was of the opinion that the Division Bench (led by incumbent Supreme Court judge V. Ramasubramanian) had not taken into consideration any aspect which in his opinion was worth consideration... the course open to him/her was to make a request to the Chief Justice for a reference (to a larger Bench),” they said.

The observations were made after finding that not just one particular judge but a few others were also entertaining petitions under Section 482 of Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.P.C.) and converting acquittal orders passed by trial courts, by according the benefit of doubt, into ‘honourable acquittals’ just to enable the accused to apply for jobs in police department.

Such petitions were being entertained despite a Division Bench of the High Court, led by Justice Ramasubramanian, having ruled against the practice and declared it to be unknown to law way back in September 2014 in M. Krishnan versus State of Tamil Nadu, the Bench led by the Chief Justice pointed out.

Then, the Division Bench had pointed out that lawyers had “invented” the practice of approaching the High Court for declaration of ‘honourable acquittal’ only after a Full Bench (comprising three judges) in 2008 upheld the validity of a service rule which denies jobs in police department to those who had been acquitted by according benefit of doubt.

Concurring with the view taken by that Bench, Chief Justice Sahi and Justice Prasad pointed out that any judgement delivered by a trial court in a criminal case was subject to correction by the same court or to appeal/revision before a higher forum but it could in no way be subjected to inherent powers exercisable by a High Court under Section 482 of Cr.P.C.

Section 482 empowers High Courts to pass appropriate orders for three different reasons. Firstly, the provision could be invoked by a High Court to pass orders that may be necessary to give effect to the provisions of the Cr.P.C., or it could be invoked to prevent abuse of process of any court or otherwise to secure the ends of justice.

“The phrase ‘otherwise to secure the ends of justice’ has to be read ejusdem generis (with restricted meaning) in terms of Section 482 of Cr.P.C. and not to upturn, explain, dilute or in any way modify a final judgement delivered by a court of competent jurisdiction – whether of conviction or acquittal,” the first Division Bench said.

It went on to explain further that “the powers under Section 482 Cr.P.C., cannot be invoked in a way so as to read it in order to do substantial justice between the parties as is available to the honourable apex court under Article 142 of the Constitution.”