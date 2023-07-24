Madras HC Chief Justice must intervene to allow Ambedkar’s portraits in courts, says Annamalai

July 24, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday appealed to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to intervene and permit the display of portraits of B.R. Ambedkar in courts and their premises in the State.

He said he was disheartened by the news that the Registrar General of the Madras High Court had refused requests of various bar associations to display portraits of Ambedkar and upheld its previous decision of allowing only the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and poet Thiruvalluvar.

Pointing out that Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution, he said it was appropriate for his portraits to be displayed in courts, whose purpose was to uphold Constitutional values.