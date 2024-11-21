 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras HC Chief Justice breaks with tradition, delivers address to bid adieu to brother judge

CJ K.R. Shriram says, he had grown fond of Justice D. Krishnakumar who is now elevated as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court

Published - November 21, 2024 02:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Madras High Court Chief Justice K.R. Shriram (right) and Justice D. Krishnakumar, Chief Justice-designate of the Manipur High Court, during a farewell ceremony accorded to the latter on Thursday

Madras High Court Chief Justice K.R. Shriram (right) and Justice D. Krishnakumar, Chief Justice-designate of the Manipur High Court, during a farewell ceremony accorded to the latter on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madras High Court Chief Justice K.R. Shriram on Thursday (November 21, 2024) broke with tradition with respect to formal farewell ceremonies accorded by the court to its judges by delivering an address to felicitate Justice D. Krishnakumar, the Chief Justice-designate of the Manipur High Court.

The High Court generally bids adieu to its judges with a farewell address by the Advocate General (A-G) and a reply by the judge concerned. However, on Thursday, the lawyers were pleasantly surprised to see the Chief Justice deliver an address, followed by A-G P.S. Raman.

“I want to break the tradition a bit and speak a few words because I had grown very fond of my brother (Justice Krishnakumar) in the last two months. That’s why the Registrar General did not have my address in her minute-to-minute programme,” the Chief Justice told the gathering.

“I feel sombre over his parting but perky and rejoiceful on his elevation as the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court... An elevation to a higher post is not just a career advancement, it is a testament to a judge’s competence, integrity, and commitment to the rule of law,” he added.

In his address, Mr. Raman said, Justice Krishnakumar hailed from Dharapuram in Tiruppur district and got trained under senior counsel K. Duraiswamy before being appointed as Government Advocate between 1991 and 1996 and as Special Government Pleader between 2001 and 2006.

He was also Special Government Pleader (Education) from 2013 to 2016, when he got elevated as a judge of the Madras High Court. The A-G said that Justice Krishnakumar, being a soft-spoken person, was known to maintain calmness and a level head under any circumstance.

“I am sure you will seize the moment in Manipur, and with your skills of diplomacy and dignity, help the Government of Manipur in restoring peace and tranquillity in what is arguably one of the most beautiful states of this country,” the A-G added.

Published - November 21, 2024 02:40 pm IST

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / Tamil Nadu / Chennai / judge

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.