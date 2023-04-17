Madras High Court calls for Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission inquiry report on Kalakshetra sexual harassment allegations 

April 17, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on April 17 wanted to know the result of an inquiry conducted by Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women recently into allegations of sexual harassment of students at the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts managed by the renowned Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai.

Justice M. Dhandapani called for the Commission’s inquiry report after Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram said, he had no objection to submit it in court. The judge also passed a slew of other interim orders at the instance of senior counsel R. Vaigai representing seven students.

The judge permitted the seven students, who had filed a joint writ petition seeking a safe learning environment, to remain anonymous since they feared backlash at the hands of the management for approaching the court. The judge himself did not open the sealed cover in which their identities had been disclosed.

Further, he recorded the submission of Additional Solicitor General AR.L. Sundaresan that the college management shall not subject any of the complainants, their representatives, students or faculty members who had raised the sexual harassment issue to adverse action, intimidation or harassment.

After taking note that the management had suspended a faculty member, arrested by the State police following a criminal complaint, and ordered that he should not enter the campus, the judge directed the institution to restrain him from contacting any student to avoid undue influence.

In so far as the petitioners’ plea for reconstitution of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was concerned, the judge said, a decision would be taken on April 24 after hearing all parties concerned at length. He asked the ASG to ascertain whether the foundation had any objection to such reconstitution.

Stating that he has a retired judge in mind who could be asked to head the ICC, Justice Dhandapani said, it would not only be in the interest of the students but also in the interest of the a reputed institution such as Kalakshetra to agree for an independent ICC to inquire into the serious allegations levelled by the students.

Earlier, during arguments, Ms. Vaigai accused the institution of not having shown enough seriousness in dealing with the complaints lodged by the students. On the other hand, Mr. Sundaresan said, the institution had taken all necessary action and said, it was willing to fill the gaps too, if there were any.