Madras HC appreciates Karnataka for agreeing to assist SIT probe into elephant deaths in T.N.

January 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday recorded its appreciation to the Government of Karnataka for having nominated a forest officer to assist a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the court to probe 19 elephant deaths reported in Tamil Nadu between 2014 and 2018.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy appreciated the Karnataka government for having passed an order on December 15, 2022 appointing its Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Project Elephant) as the nodal officer to assist the SIT.

Additional Government Advocate Shweta Krishnappa appeared before the Bench through video call from Bengaluru and informed the judges of the order passed by the government. The judges asked her to ensure that the nodal officer starts providing necessary assistance to the SIT.

Though the Bench had made a similar request to the Government of Kerala too since most of the poachers in Tamil Nadu were suspected to have taken refuge in neighbouring districts, none appeared for the hearing on Tuesday though Indian Forest Service officer Prakriti Srivastava had represented Kerala during the last hearing on November 24.

Then, the officer had agreed to obtain instructions from the government on appointing a nodal officer. After noting her absence on Tuesday and that no other official or government counsel too had appeared, the judges decided to take up the matter once again on January 24 to know the response from Kerala.

The SIT was constituted in April 2022 to probe the 19 elephant death cases reported in the Megamalai Wildlife Sanctuary, the Sathyamangalam forest division, the Erode division and the Hasanur division.

Of the 19 cases, only five had been reported as poaching cases. A majority of the 10 cases had been reported as elephant deaths due to electrocution and the rest had been reported as deaths due to other reasons.

The judges wanted the SIT to probe into the real reason behind the deaths, arrest the accused and also recover the ivory from the smugglers so that it served as a deterrent to wildlife offenders.