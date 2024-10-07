Madras Gymkhana Club moves Madras High Court to protect Guindy golf course

The Madras Gymkhana Club (MGC) has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court to restrain the State government officials from damaging its 147-year-old golf course located within the Madras Race Club (MRC) premises at Guindy in Chennai.

Filing a detailed affidavit on behalf of MGC, its honorary secretary, Arvind Mehta, said, a golf course encircled by the horse race tracks on the MRC premises at Guindy was originally established by Madras Golf Club that was amalgamated with MGC in 1887.

Old records revealed that the members of both MGC and MRC used to play the first seven holes at the golf course in the Island Grounds, travel on horse back to Guindy to play the next four holes and return to the Island Grounds to play the remaining seven holes.

This practice was in vogue until the turn of the 20th century. Over the years, MGC had spent considerably amount of money in converting the Guindy golf course from a nine hole course to a full fledged 18 hole course to match international standards, the secretary said.

In 1951, a club house was also constructed at the Guindy golf course and it was called the MGC-Golf Annexe. Around 50 staff members were employed to run the kitchen, dining area, recreation and bar facilities utilised by around 400 to 500 club members on a regular basis.

Stating that MGC had converted the brown golf course into green by spending huge amount of money, Mr. Mehta said, maintaining the golf course also involved recurring expenditure of ₹15 lakh a year. He stated it was the third oldest golf course in the country.

However, recently, the State government had prematurely terminated a 99-year long lease entered between it and the MRC in 1946 with respect to 160.86 acres of lands at Guindy and sealed some of the gates. While doing so, the gate leading to the golf course too was sealed, MGC complained.

The secretary contended no notice or opportunity of hearing was given to MGC despite it being well known to everyone that it was the latter who had been maintaining the golf course for the last 147 years. He pointed out that MGC had already filed a civil suit against the government action.

On October 3 this year, Justice RMT Teekaa Raman of the High Court ordered notice, returnable by October 14, to the State government on MGC’s application to dispense the with the requirement of issuing a two-month long pre-suit notice before instituting the suit.

However, on October 4, a team of government officials entered the golf course with an earth mover and dug a trench at the 15th fairway of the golf course, the MGC complained and stated that it would now cost around ₹50 lakh to repair the damage caused to the course.

In view of the urgency involved in the issue, MGC urged the High Court to restrain the government officials from causing further damage to the race course. The writ petition is expected to be listed for hearing during the Dussehra vacation court sitting on Wednesday.