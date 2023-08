August 17, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

Performance: Carnatic Compositions of Madras by the alumnae of Advanced School of Carnatic Music, Arkay Convention Centre, Royapettah High Road, Mylapore, 6.45 p.m.

Talk: INTACH Talk by Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan on ‘Tiruppudaimarudhur Murals : Story through Strokes’ at Ashvita’s 4, 2nd Street, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore at 6:30 p.m.; Temples In and Around Chennai by Chithra Madhavan, Arkay Convention Centre, Royapettah High Road, Mylapore, 8.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.