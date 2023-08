August 17, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

Performance: Carnatic Compositions of Madras by the alumnae of Advanced School of Carnatic Music, Arkay Convention Centre, Royapettah High Road, Mylapore, 6.45 p.m.

Talk: INTACH Talk by Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan on ‘Tiruppudaimarudhur Murals : Story through Strokes’ at Ashvita’s 4, 2nd Street, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore at 6:30 p.m.; Temples In and Around Chennai by Chithra Madhavan, Arkay Convention Centre, Royapettah High Road, Mylapore, 8.30 p.m.