Madras Bar wants more judges from T.N. in SC

With the Supreme Court having closed the possibility of elevating any more judges in the near future by filling all the 31 sanctioned posts and due to the presence of just Justice R. Banumathi, lawyers practising in the Madras High Court are an unhappy lot.

AR. L. Sundaresan, president of Madras Bar Association (MBA). one of the oldest bar associations in the country as it was established way back in 1862, has called for an extraordinary general body meeting on Friday to pass a resolution demanding elevation of more number of judges from Tamil Nadu to the Supreme Court.

According to the lawyers, the Supreme Court once had a complement of three judges from Tamil Nadu with successive elevation of Justices F.M. Ibrahim Kalifulla, C. Nagappan and R. Banumathi in April 2012, September 2013 and August 2014 respectively.

All three judges continued in service for quite a few years until Justice Kalifulla retired in July 2016 and Justice Nagappan in October 2016. Since then, no new judge from Tamil Nadu had been considered for elevation to the Supreme Court. Justice Banumathi is due to retire in July 2020.

The long delay of nearly three years in elevating a judge from the State despite the availability of three senior most judges — Justices R. Sudhakar, V. Ramasubramanian and S. Manikumar — has not gone down well with the Madras Bar which has now decided to discuss the issue threadbare and come up with a resolution.

Recently, the Supreme Court filled up all its sanctioned posts with judges from other States and the next vacancy was expected to arise only on the retirement of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on October 3 this year. Apart from him, no other judge of the Supreme Court was due to retire this year and only one more vacancy would arise even next year when Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre would demit office on August 27, 2019.

Such a tight situation had forced the MBA to convene a meet to ensure early elevation of judges from Tamil Nadu to the Supreme Court.