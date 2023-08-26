HamberMenu
Madras Bar Association opposes renaming of IPC, CrPC and IEA in Hindi

Advocates stage demonstration outside Madras High Court condeming the Centre for having introduced three Bills for it in the Parliament

August 26, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A section of advocates staged a demonstration outside the Madras High Court campus on Friday condemning the Centre for proposing Hindi names for three primary criminal laws.

| Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Madras Bar Association (MBA) has passed a resolution against the proposed renaming of Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita respectively by introducing three different Bills in the Parliament.

According to MBA president V.R. Kamalanathan, an unanimous resolution was passed, at an extraordinary general body meet, expressing its objection and anguish over the naming of the Bills in Hindi. It was further resolved to send suggestions over the Bills to the Union Law Ministry with a request to restore the original names of the three laws.

Meanwhile, a section of advocates, including those belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, staged a demonstration outside the Madras High Court campus on Friday condemning the Centre for attempting to rename the three primary criminal laws in Hindi. They claimed such move to be unconstitutional.

