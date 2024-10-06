Madras Atomic Power Station Unit 2 achieves one year of continuous operations

Madras Atomic Power Station Unit 2 at Kalpakkam completed one year of continuous operations on Saturday. The unit, located about 70km south of the city, has completed operations in full capacity and generated 1,958 million units in the last one year, according to a press release.

The continuous operation of unit-2, that has a rated capacity of 220 MW electrical power, for over a year, has been accomplished for the fourth time since the initial operations commenced in 1985. This unit will now go through a short shutdown for nearly 10 days to facilitate necessary tests and inspections.

