Madras Atomic Power Station seeks renewal of power purchase agreement with TNEB

Published - August 17, 2024 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sanjay Vijayakumar
Sanjay Vijayakumar

The Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) has sought the renewal of a power purchase agreement with TNEB Ltd.

The agreement expired long ago. The final draft of the agreement, incorporated with relevant terms and conditions, was shared with TNEB in January 2024. However, there had been no response, MAPS, which is run by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, said in its letter to the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC). Hence, it asked TNEB to share the date and venue to sign the power purchase agreement at the earliest. 

Tamil Nadu has a 75% share of power from the installed capacity of 440 MW of both units of MAPS. Last year, the State power utilities had voiced concern over the shutdown of Unit-1 of MAPS at Kalpakkam since 2018.

Tamil Nadu has a share of 6,724 MW from Central Generating Stations (CGS). The State meets its power demand from State-owned conventional thermal and gas plants, and non-conventional hydro, wind and solar plants, along with its share from CGS and long-, medium- and short-term power purchase agreements. The remaining day-to-day shortages are met with power purchased through exchanges. 

