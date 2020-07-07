Madurai police chief asks staff aged 57 and above to quarantine themselves

Madurai

07 July 2020 15:53 IST

Only those physically fit among aged should report for work, says Prem Anand Sinha

In order to insulate elderly police officials and personnel and also those with comorbidities from COVID-19 infection, Madurai City Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha, has asked them to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

The Commissioner had asked each police station and units to identify those aged 57 years and above.

“The Inspectors were asked to identify such people and among them, allow only those who are healthy to report for work and others to quarantine themselves,” Mr. Sinha said.

Similarly, the stations have also been asked to identify police personnel with comorbidities and get a health check-up at the police hospital in the city.

Those identified with ailments have been asked to take rest at home.

This move comes after death of three police personnel in Chennai and Virudhunagar reportedly due to COVID-19 infection.

The Commissioner has also cautioned such people to remain at home and not move around outside their homes.

With no major law and order duty under the lockdown, the city police could afford to give rest to the aged and those who are vulnerable, he added.

Besides, the services of Armed Reserve police are also being used for policing in the city.

Lockdown enforcement

Meanwhile, the officials have also been asked to strictly enforce lockdown norms to curtail unnecessary movements of vehicles.

All the police stations were disinfected as a precautionary measure.

Over 160 police personnel in the city have been infected so far. Among them around 60 are still active patients.