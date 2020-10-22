Madhya Pradesh-based dacoits involved in highway dacoity of smartphone consignment: Police

KRISHNAGIRI

22 October 2020 14:42 IST

Seven police teams have been formed.

A day after the midnight dacoity on the highway in Krishnagiri that involved robbery of smartphone consignment running into several crores, police have zeroed in on the involvement of a gang from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh. The dacoity was carried out by the Ankit Jhanjhar gang from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, according to the police.

Seven police teams under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadar and headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police Shaktivel, have been formed.

More details have emerged on the crime, which until late Wednesday evening awaited a formal complaint from the consignor from Sriperampudur Industrial Estate. According to the FIR, the consignment consisting of 15 boxes of 928 mobiles each, totaling 13,920 mobiles from Flextronics Technology India Private Limited, Kancheepuram was Maharashtra bound to Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited. The consignment that was being transported in a DHL courier service owned container truck, was driven by Arun Kumar (34), with the assistance of a stand-by driver Satish Kumar (29).

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, at about 3 a.m, over 8 men in 3 lorries had intercepted the vehicle beat up the drivers and took away the container truck at knife-point. The container truck was later found abandoned 10 kms away on the highway near Alagubavi off the Shoolagiri highway, where the dacoits had transferred the consignment to another vehicle. The abandoned vehicle was spotted several hours later.

Forensics team had also inspected the site of crime, and the vehicle. FIR has been registered under Sections 395 and 397 of IPC.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police, West Zone K. Periaiah inspected the spot.