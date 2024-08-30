Made of Chennai | Life in the day of a cab driver 

Navigating the labyrinth of Chennai’s traffic, cab drivers are both navigators and storytellers of the city’s ever-evolving narrative.

“My day starts before sunrise, and on some days even before the city is fully awake and continues late into the night. Every day is a new adventure, as I encounter a diverse range of passengers from various age groups and places,” says S.Britto Bala, a cab driver.

“There are days when I get 1 to 2 trips, and the others, when there are no rides at all. Since I work for a travel firm, unlike regular cabs, I don’t always have back-to-back rides. But as soon as the phone rings or I receive a text with customer details, I grab my keys and head out,” he says. When there are no rides, Mr. Bala says he catches up on sleep. “Good rest is crucial in this line of work. There are nights when we drive for hours and cover many kilometres — so getting enough sleep is essential,” he explains.

“Besides that, I enjoy listening to good music. It’s a great companion to any cab driver,” he adds. For those who commute in cabs, while hopping into the vehicle, there’s a 90% chance of hearing some music playing.

Mr. Bala who hails from a small village near Tiruchendur, speaks English, Tamil and Hindi. “I picked up Hindi by watching films and listening to songs. Interacting with customers from the North also helped,” he says.

Reflecting on his experiences with customers, Mr. Bala shares that he often dons the role of a city guide. He goes on to explain, “When visitors come from other cities or countries, they usually plan their trips in advance. I take them to the places they want to see, but sometimes I also recommend destinations. For example, I’ve suggested that they visit temples like the Parthasarathy Temple in Triplicane and the Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Mylapore. The feedback I receive from these customers for my suggestions is very encouraging.” He also notes that some of the customers become repeat clients.

Sharing an experience he said, “I once, drove a customer from Chennai airport to a temple in Kumbakonam. He was visiting the temple to offer prayers seeking to find a good match for his daughter. He was from Hyderabad and when his daughter’s wedding was arranged, he called me to share the news.”

Discussing the economics of his job, Mr. Bala noted that when he first started seven years ago, there was less competition. However, the number of cabs in the city has increased significantly since then. While earnings are decent, expenses have also risen considerably. “Some drivers can earn up to ₹50,000 a month, depending on the trips they take. However, a substantial portion of this income is spent on fuel, maintenance, and for replacing spares, including tyres,” he said.

When asked why he loves Chennai, he said, “Chennai has taught me so much. The people here have seen me as a friend and a brother.”

“I started out as a fitness trainer before becoming a driver, and the city has given me invaluable lessons. It’s been a meaningful journey, and I’m grateful for everything it has taught me,” he said before signing off.