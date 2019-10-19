Madame Marie Curie Endowment Lecture held at Auxilium College, Vellore

The Post-Graduate and Research Department of Chemistry at Auxilium College, Vellore, joined hands with Rural Society for the Advancement of Chemistry (RUSAC) to organise the Madame Marie Curie Endowment Lecture 2 on Saturday.

Students from several colleges actively took part in an inter-college chemistry exhibition which was held at the college on Saturday.

While delivering his lecture on ‘Recent trends in analytical instrumentation’, Annamalai Senthilkumar, Senior Professor of Chemistry, School of Advanced Sciences, Vellore Institute of Technology, detailed on the achievements of this year’s Nobel laureates in Chemistry, John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akhira Yoshino. The prestigious prize was awarded to these scientists, for the development of lithium-ion batteries. Mr. Annamalai detailed the students on the usage of various instrumentation techniques such as ‘Scanning Electron Microscope’, ‘Transmission Electron Microscope’, ‘X-Ray Diffraction’, and ‘Raman Spectroscopy’.