Machinery worth ₹2,250 crore in Sterlite Copper rotting: Vedanta

Vedanta Limited on Monday completed its arguments before the Madras High Court on a batch of cases filed by it challenging the closure of its Sterlite Copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi. The company contended that the Tamil Nadu government would some day regret the “unjustified” hard stance taken against the copper plant, akin to how West Bengal had been regretting chasing away the Tata Motors plant from Singur to Gujarat in 2008.

Winding up the marathon arguments that had been going on for days together before Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and V. Bhavani Subbaroyan, senior counsel P.S. Raman said it was completely unfair on the part of the State government to have closed down the copper plant that had invested around ₹20,000 crore, paid hundreds of crores by way of taxes and provided employment to 45,000 people directly and indirectly.

Stating that the machinery in the copper plant, shut since April 9 last year, was estimated to cost about ₹2,250 crore, the senior counsel said the government had let the entire plant rot for more than a year and was not even allowing the company to maintain the machinery.

Shifting the plant

“If I succeed before this court, I need the machinery to run the plant. Even if don’t, I should be able to shift my plant to some other State. How can they force such a plant to rot?” he asked.

Mr. Raman also brought it to the notice of the court that in reply to the company’s interim plea for permission to maintain the plant, the State government had made a coarse statement in its counter affidavit that Vedanta could very well shift the plant to any other State.

“Is this how a responsible government would file a reply after having issued a no objection certificate to establish the plant in 1994 itself and making the company invest all the money over the years,” he asked.

When Justice Sivagnanam pointed out that there has been a precedent of an industrial plant being forced to shift from one State to another, the senior counsel understood that the senior judge was referring to the Singur issue and said, “That was an yet-to-be functional plant but here is a case of a fully functional plant which has been in operation for more than two decades. I can say for sure that West Bengal is now regretting that decision.”

Vedanta had engaged four senior counsel C. Ariyama Sundaram, G. Masilamani, AR.L. Sundaresan and Mr. Raman to argue on its behalf since it had filed as many as 10 writ petitions challenging various orders passed by the State government as well as Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). All the four have completed their arguments. Senior counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan, representing TNPCB, would commence his arguments on Tuesday.

Statement pending

The hearing is expected to go on for quite some days since Advocate General Vijay Narayan is yet to make his submissions on behalf of the State government. His arguments would be followed by those of senior counsel R. Vaigai, N.G.R. Prasad and T. Mohan appearing for various impleaded respondents.

Further, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko, appearing as a party-in-person, is yet to argue.