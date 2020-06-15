Tamil Nadu

Maanja thread maker arrested in Kumaran Nagar

Police seize huge quantity of the banned material during a raid

Kumaran Nagar police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old youth for manufacturing and storing maanja thread, the production and sale of which is prohibited in the city.

Following information, a special team of police personnel raided a house in Annamalai Nagar, West Mambalam and seized a huge quantity of threads and other materials from the premises. Police arrested J.Sujith.

Last month, the Commissioner of Police issued an order prohibiting the use of maanja thread for the purpose of kite flying and its manufacturing, storing, importing and selling.

