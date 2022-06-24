Maalan bags Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize

Twenty two books have been selected for the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2021. According to an announcement made by the Akademi on Friday, among them is the Tamil translation of Cyrus Mistry’s novel Chronicle of A Corpse Bearer by senior journalist Maalan (V. Narayanan).

The book has been translated into Tamil under the title Oru Pinathookiyyin Varalaatru Kurippugal.

Ponneelan, Pavai Chandran and Sivasankari were the jury members who shortlisted the book for the Tamil language prize. The prize carries an amount of ₹50,000 and a copper plaque.