M. Selvarasan to receive Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award

Published - November 07, 2024 05:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil scholar M. Selvarasan, formerly with the Tamil Department of the University of Madras, is set to receive the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award for 2024 in Chennai on Friday (November 8, 2024).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would confer the award on him at the Secretariat in Chennai. The award carries a cheque for ₹10 lakh, a citation plaque, and a bronze replica of the donor, late leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

