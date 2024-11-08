M. Selvarasan receives Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday (November 8, 2024) handed over the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award for 2024 to Tamil scholar M. Selvarasan, formerly with the Tamil Department of the University of Madras.

The award, given for the best contribution to classical Tamil studies by a researcher or a research institution in specified areas leading to the creation of new knowledge in ancient Tamil culture and civilization, carries a cheque for ₹10 lakh, a citation plaque, and a bronze replica of the donor and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Minister M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were present.

