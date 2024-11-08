 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M. Selvarasan receives Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award

Published - November 08, 2024 05:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award for 2024 to Tamil scholar M. Selvarasan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award for 2024 to Tamil scholar M. Selvarasan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday (November 8, 2024) handed over the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award for 2024 to Tamil scholar M. Selvarasan, formerly with the Tamil Department of the University of Madras.

The award, given for the best contribution to classical Tamil studies by a researcher or a research institution in specified areas leading to the creation of new knowledge in ancient Tamil culture and civilization, carries a cheque for ₹10 lakh, a citation plaque, and a bronze replica of the donor and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Minister M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were present.

Published - November 08, 2024 05:18 pm IST

Related Topics

award and prize / Tamil / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.