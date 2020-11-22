M-sand policy likely to come into force in a few months with more changes

PWD revises time frame to renew licences

The M-sand policy is likely to come into force in a few months with more changes, pertaining to issues such as licence and transport, incorporated in it.

The Public Works Department has revised the time frame to renew the licences for quarries and M-sand manufacturing units following representations from federations. This was announced at a meeting with stakeholders, including representatives of government agencies, convened on Saturday to improve the draft M-sand policy.

Those who own both quarries and M-sand manufacturing units may now renew licences issued by the PWD once in five years, instead of three years, along with other licences provided by the Department of Mines.

Similarly, manufacturers who take quarries on lease may renew their licences once in three years instead of every year, according to officials.

In his presentation on the draft policy, K.P. Sathyamurthy, Joint Chief Engineer (Buildings), PWD, highlighted the procedures for getting licences, periodical checks, measures to streamline the trade and also the penalty for violations.

“We have approved 270 M-sand manufacturing units so far across the State for quality. While 60 applications are under scrutiny, nearly 450 manufacturers are yet to seek approval. Once the 110-page M-sand policy is in place, we will have more powers to control adulteration and violations in manufacturing and transport,” he said.

For instance, those operating without getting their licences renewed or quality approval or those who are guilty of making adulterated material would attract a penalty of two years in jail and a fine of ₹5 lakh. If units are found to be producing poor quality material, they would be given two months to rectify the mistakes and fined ₹1 lakh. Similarly, lorries transporting the material without proper documents would face penal action.

Representatives from the associations of quarry owners and manufacturing units noted that only the licences of the manufacturing units must be cancelled instead of a ban on the entire quarry operations for violations. Officials said the demand would be considered.

When the issue of price control and streamlining of cost across the State was raised, officials said M-sand manufacture was largely dominated by private players and it needs to be discussed.

Sella Rajamani, president, Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation, said, “We demanded that transporters not be held responsible for overloading by manufacturing units. We also sought free transit passes and surveillance cameras in the units. M-sand should be loaded only after the dry process.”