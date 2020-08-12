Lyricist Muthusamy dies at 100

NAMAKKAL

12 August 2020 00:42 IST

Lyricist P.K. Muthusamy died at his residence near Rasipuram due to age-related ailments on Tuesday. He was 100 years old. Muthusamy is known for penning the lyrics of songs in films like Thaipirandhal Vazhi Pirakum and Kaveriyin Kanavan. According to sources, the lyricist has written over 60 songs for various Tamil films and has authored several books. Muthusamy lived in a rented house at R. Pudhupatti near Rasipuram and died on Tuesday. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

