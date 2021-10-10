Tamil Nadu

Lured by ‘big prize’, man loses ₹5 lakh

Fraudsters cheated a 27-year-old man in Perambur of ₹5 lakh on the pretext of offering him a bumper prize of ₹18 lakh.

Police said Vinodh, working in a private firm, had entered his personal details on an e-commerce portal. Next day, he received a pair of slippers as a gift.

Two days later, he received a call from a man informing him that he was eligible to receive a bumper prize of ₹18 lakh. He shared a demand draft on WhatsApp and demanded 1% commission. Mr. Vinodh transferred ₹18,000. Later, the caller convinced him to transfer ₹5 lakh and became incommunicado. Realising that he had been conned, Mr. Vinodh lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing.


