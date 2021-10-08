Tamil Nadu

Lungs brought from Madurai to Chennai in 76 minutes

The lungs of a 29-year-old-man, who was declared brain-dead after a road accident, were brought from a private hospital in Madurai to Chennai in 76 minutes on Friday, and transplanted in a patient at Fortis Hospital in Vadapalani here.

A release by the hospital said that a green corridor was formed with the help of the police, which ensured that the road travel between the hospitals and the airports in both the cities together took just 21 minutes.

The 29-year-old donor, who is survived by his pregnant wife and parents, was on ventilator support after sustaining severe injuries in a road accident. Despite the grief and shock, his family offered to donate his organs. His heart, kidneys, lungs and eyes were harvested after necessary approvals from the authorities concerned.

A 34-year-old patient at Fortis Hospital was identified as the suitable recipient for the harvested lungs.

A team led by Dr. Govini Balasubramani performed the transplant surgery.

Sanjay Pandey, zonal director at the hospital, said it was commendable that the organ was transported in such a short time, as timing was key in such a critical surgery.

Dr. Pandey lauded the family of the donor for deciding to save lives of others despite their own loss.


Oct 8, 2021

