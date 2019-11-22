L&T Valves conferred ‘Green Channel’ status

L&T Valves, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro on Friday secured the ‘Green Channel Status’ from the Directorate General Quality Assurance (DGQA) of the Union Ministry of Defence. L&T Valves is the first private enterprise in the country to secure the coveted status, the company claimed.

Rear Admiral A. George, Additional Director General, Quality Assurance (Warship Projects) formally awarded the ‘Green Channel Status’ to L&T Valves during the QA Industry Conclave (South Zone) in Chennai on Friday.

Sameer Godbole, CFO, L&T Valves and S.P. Rajnish, GM, Business Development, Special Projects, L&T Valves received the status from Rear Admiral George.

As part of ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Union Ministry of Defence had introduced the Green Channel Policy in March 2017. The policy allows manufacturers to self-certify their supplies to the Defence services.

L&T Valves makes valves for various sectors, including oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, chemicals, water and defence and aerospace.