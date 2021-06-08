L&T sets up oxygen plant at Ponneri

It is building five more plants in T.N.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has started supplying oxygen to a government hospital at Ponneri in Tiruvallur district from a plant with a capacity of 500 l a minute.

In a release, the company said it was in the process of commissioning five more plants for various government hospitals.

L&T has been distributing oxygen plants, ventilators, mobile X-ray units and oxygen concentrators as part of its COVID-19 relief work, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

It supplied ventilators, mobile X-ray units and oxygen concentrators to government hospitals in Madurai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, and COVID-19 Care Centres in the city. These equipment are valued at ₹8.5 crore, the release said.

The Council for Leather Exports (CLE), Ranipet Tannery Effluent Treatment Company Limited, and the association of leather units at Pallavaram donated ₹1.6 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF). The amount was presented to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by CLE chairman P.R. Aqeel Ahmed at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association president M. Balachandran presented a cheque for ₹78 lakh. The AV Group, represented by A. Anbuselvan, gave a cheque for ₹54 lakh. The Tamil Nadu Bricks and Tiles Manufacturers Association gave ₹50 lakh.

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University donated ₹41 lakh.

Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University contributed ₹8 lakh. The sum was presented by Vice-Chancellor G. Sukumar and T.S. Jawahar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Tecton Engineering has donated 100 oxygen concentrators.