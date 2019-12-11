Tamil Nadu

Lt. Nagesh Rao takes charge as General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat area

Lieutenant General Pandala Nagesh Rao assumed charge as General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat area, this month.

The General was commissioned in December 1982 into Fifth Battalion, the Parachute Regiment, from the Indian Military Academy, and was the Sword of Honour of his course.

He brings with him vast combat and command experience in different terrains and operations. Lt. Gen. Rao commanded the 5 Parachute Regiment in Operation Rakshak in Jammu & Kashmir, and served in Operation Blue Star, Operation Trident, Operation Pawan, Operation Orchid, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, Operation Rakshak and Operation Rhino, a press release said. He is a recipient of the Yudh Seva Medal and the Sena Medal for Gallantry, among other commendations.

Prior to taking over as General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat area, he was Chief of Staff at Headquarters South Western Command, Jaipur.

