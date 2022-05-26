L&T EduTech to offer abridged industry-oriented courses to Anna varsity students

Objective is to provide industry exposure through simulated labs, immersive programmes

Larsen and Toubro’s hybrid learning platform L&T EduTech has proposed to offer abridged industry-oriented courses to Anna University’s pre-final and final year students.

The platform aims to provide live industry exposure through simulated laboratories and immersive programmes. “L&T EduTech has created exciting applied engineering courses that draw competitive advantage from the skills it has developed over the past several decades to help learners build essential skills with real-world problems to meet the demands of an ever-evolving industry,” said Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj.

The organisation was offering courses under college connect, professional and vocational skilling with assessment and certification processes.

The College Connect vertical curates holistic, multi-disciplinary, industry-relevant courses in core engineering streams such as civil, electrical, mechanical and information technology, that are offered as interactive learning modules in blended mode. These courses are in line with the credit system for engineering and can fit into the existing semester pattern as well.

The L&T EduTech has signed an agreement with the All India Council for Technical Education. The Council will feature L&T EduTech’s learning modules that engineering students can access.