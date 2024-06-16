Lok Sabha poll win an endorsement of Dravidian Model: Stalin

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results for the DMK alliance in the State was a victory for the Dravidian Model of governance, the INDIA bloc, and Indian democracy, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the ‘Mupperum Vizha’, organised at CODISSIA Ground here. It was held to celebrate former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s centenary year, thank the people of Tamil Nadu for the resounding verdict in the election, and felicitate Mr. Stalin for leading the DMK alliance to victory in all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“Unlike in 2004 when the victory for the UPA under the leadership of ‘Kalaignar’ Karunanidhi in all the 40 seats, when the AIADMK was ruling in Tamil Nadu, was attributed to an anti -incumbency factor, the triumph in the 2024 election is an endorsement of the DMK government’s pro-people schemes,” Mr. Stalin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

What better tribute can be there for the late leader, besides a resounding win at the juncture of the centenary celebration, Mr. Stalin said, and urged all the 40 MPs from the State to work for the rights of the State with a renewed vigour. The representatives of Tamil Nadu will act as a bulwark against any move by the Centre to throttle democratic tenets of the Constitution, he said.

Highest participation

Even during the previous stint, the DMK MPs had registered the highest participation in debates and deliberations in Parliament. The notion “propagated by self-styled intellectuals” that the victory in 40 seats would mean little for Tamil Nadu, will be quelled, he added.

He further said that the DMK’s victory was a given in the 2026 Tamil Nadu election too.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Selvaperunthagai, president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), said that the emphatic victory of the alliance, for which the foundation was laid by Karunanidhi, was the talking point among the other constituents of the INDIA bloc.

K. Veeramani, president, Dravidar Kazhagam, said that Tamil Nadu was rooted in the ideals of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and C.N. Annadurai, which Karunanidhi had followed, and there was no scope for the lotus (the symbol of the BJP) to bloom in the State.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan; CPI(M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan; and CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan hit out at BJP State president K. Annamalai for indulging in divisive politics in the State, and said that the DMK alliance would remain strong to foster communal harmony and social justice. Indian Union Muslim League national president Khader Mohideen lauded the DMK regime for safeguarding the rights of the minorities.

Headquarters Secretary of MDMK Durai Vaiko, General Secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi E. R. Eswaran, Founder of Athitamizhar Peravai Era Athiyaman, and Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi T. Velmurugan, among others, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.