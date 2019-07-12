LS poll: control room to monitor cash flow

The Election Commission of India has sought the assistance of the Directorate General of the Income Tax (Investigation) to monitor election expenditure surveillance during the Vellore Lok Sabha elections scheduled for August 5.

The IT investigation wing will take proactive steps to seize unaccounted funds.

The IT department has set up a 24x7 control room with a toll-free number, designated fax, and facility of email and WhatsApp to receive complaints /information.

People who have knowledge about storage possession or movement of large amount of cash are requested to call toll free number 1800-425-6669, telephone number: 044- 28262357 or WhatsApp to 9445467707. Email may be sent to: itcontrol.chn@gov.in, says a press note issued by Nodal Officer, Election Expenditure Monitoring, Income Tax Department, Chennai.