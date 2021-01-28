Tatkal LPG supply scheme trial to be launched in Vellore

CHENNAI

28 January 2021 00:57 IST

Indian Oil Corporation will initially launch the tatkal scheme for supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refills for customers with single bottles on a trial basis in Vellore in the State.

Under this scheme, which is to be launched pan India soon, single bottle customers (SBC), meaning those having only one cylinder, would be able to get refills within two hours of booking on payment of an additional ₹25 per cylinder. The payment has to be done online.

Around 60% of customers in the State manage with only cylinder and do not opt for a second cylinder. “This is mostly the scenario in rural households. Whereas in urban centres, you can see over 70% of customers with double bottle connections,” explained an official source.

Vellore town was chosen for the trial due to it's size and large number of SBC. There are 10 distributors and the additional amount is meant for them since they have to keep a vehicle and cylinders ready for such Tatkal deliveries once the scheme is launched.

However, distributors say that the scheme may not receive much patronage since only around 17% of customers have opted for online payment modes. “It was 5% till last year. The COVID-19 lockdown drove the figures up. People in other places are still not comfortable with online payment,” said a distributor.

Another distributor in the city said that supply within two hours would not be a possibility if the supply is affected. “There are times when the LPG bottling plant goes for maintenance or there may be some strike or labour issue. At times, the demand may be high and we would be managing with a backlog of two days or so. In such cases, this tatkal scheme would be a problem,” he said.

Another distributor pointed out that they were already having issues with the preferred delivery time where customers pay extra amount for delivered during a specified time. “People fight with us and refuse to pay the amount saying we have not delivered within the stipulated time,” he said.