LPG tankers to go on strike from today

LPG tankers with the Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners’ Association will go on strike from July 1. Loading of gas from refineries to bottling plants in Southern India would be affected, office-bearers of the association said. Talking to presspersons, N.R. Karthick, association secretary said, “Despite repeated requests, oil marketing companies have not responded positively. Hence, we are going ahead with the strike. LPG tankers under the association will not take fresh load from refineries here to 53 bottling plants across the six southern States from 6 a.m. However, delivery of loaded vehicles would not be disturbed.”

Mr. Karthick added that there would not be any shortage for at least 15 days. “Most of the bottling plants have full stock and nearly 2,000 tonnes of loaded stock will be delivered in next few days,” he said. He wanted the Union government or the oil marketing companies to hold discussions and end the strike at the earliest.

New tender

There are over 5,500 LPG tankers with the association, out of which only 4,800 tankers have got job orders as per the new tender held in August last year.

The association members said that they would not call off the strike till job orders were given to the remaining tankers. “These tankers can be used only for this purpose and these are bought on loans up to ₹ 41 lakh. Livelihood of owners are affected without job orders. We did propose to the oil marketing companies to include the remaining tankers as well and we were ready to share the business among ourselves. However, the oil companies did not agree to this,” said Mr. Karthick.