Tamil NaduCHENNAI 01 April 2021 01:28 IST
Comments
LPG price reduced by ₹10 per cylinder
Updated: 01 April 2021 01:28 IST
Petrol, diesel prices cut by 60 paise
Public sector oil marketing companies have reduced the price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by ₹10 a cylinder from Wednesday.
A press release here from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. said that oil majors had reduced prices of petrol and diesel by around 60 paise a litre because of international crude oil prices softening over the past two weeks. This was due to growing worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and Asia and concerns over side- effects of the vaccine.
Oil industry experts said the reduction was done keeping voters in poll-bound States in mind. However, the reduction was not as expected by the consumers.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...