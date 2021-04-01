LPG price reduced by ₹10 per cylinder

CHENNAI

01 April 2021 01:28 IST

Petrol, diesel prices cut by 60 paise

Public sector oil marketing companies have reduced the price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by ₹10 a cylinder from Wednesday.

A press release here from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. said that oil majors had reduced prices of petrol and diesel by around 60 paise a litre because of international crude oil prices softening over the past two weeks. This was due to growing worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and Asia and concerns over side- effects of the vaccine.

Oil industry experts said the reduction was done keeping voters in poll-bound States in mind. However, the reduction was not as expected by the consumers.

Advertising

Advertising